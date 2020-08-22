Letter to editor: COVID-19 regulations aren't the role of the government

The distinction between what should be done about a problem, and what the government should do, is perhaps, often blurred. It may have been right for us to have quarantined. It could be the right decision to social distance. But is it the responsibility of government to impose these things as law? If so, why?
In regard to the legality of Idaho's shut down: Governor Little's stay-at-home order was indeed legal according to Idaho code. (Title 46, Chapter 10, Section 46-1008). However, this law is in direct violation of the Constitution of Idaho (Article 1, Sections 1 and 4), and the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. All laws in Idaho are given legitimacy by, and have authority from, the Constitution. Thus it does not matter that Governor Little's behavior was based on Idaho code because the code itself is in violation of the foundational document of this state. Thus, that part of Idaho code is null, and no one was obligated to obey the Governor in that case.
Additionally, no one is legally obligated to wear a mask or social distance. There is no provision giving government the authority to make this kind of demand. If we want to do these things, then we should. But it is not the role of government to require it.
The protocols currently in place by the City of Moscow and Idaho Public Health District 4, for example, should be recommendations only. Any enforcement of these restrictions, due to their intrusive and illegal nature, should be resisted through legal action.
Freedoms are not subject to circumstance. If freedoms can be suspended by circumstance, then we do not have a free society.
Isaiah Williams
Cottonwood
