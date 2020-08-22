Letter to editor: COVID-19 regulations aren't the role of the government

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The distinction between what should be done about a problem, and what the government should do, is perhaps, often blurred. It may have been right for us to have quarantined. It could be the right decision to social distance. But is it the responsibility of government to impose these things as law? If so, why?

In regard to the legality of Idaho's shut down: Governor Little's stay-at-home order was indeed legal according to Idaho code. (Title 46, Chapter 10, Section 46-1008). However, this law is in direct violation of the Constitution of Idaho (Article 1, Sections 1 and 4), and the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. All laws in Idaho are given legitimacy by, and have authority from, the Constitution. Thus it does not matter that Governor Little's behavior was based on Idaho code because the code itself is in violation of the foundational document of this state. Thus, that part of Idaho code is null, and no one was obligated to obey the Governor in that case.

Additionally, no one is legally obligated to wear a mask or social distance. There is no provision giving government the authority to make this kind of demand. If we want to do these things, then we should. But it is not the role of government to require it.