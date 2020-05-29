Letter to editor: Country moving toward socialism and debt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have experienced the most egregious move to socialism and debt ever in our country’s history. Started under the direction of “conservativism” with the excuses of “protecting the people;” freedom and our constitutional republic is summarily dismissed as non-essential. The election laws have been circumvented, and the free open gathering of people and candidates has been prevented. Our "leaders" have promoted the lie of emergency, intending to pacify us with federal funds replacing work, duty, responsibility, freedom, and truth itself. The proverb that if you don’t work, you don’t eat is disregarded by those who think they are wiser than God.

The pandemic we are having is the disease of lies. Little and the nanny state have reached a new low. Regardless of mother Little’s intentions, he has declared war on a once-free people. It is time to stop dancing to Little’s four-step dirge and never do it again.

We all will die of something. Death started with a lie; more lies only adds to the curse, which is cured only by the TRUTH.

Quarantine those with contagious disease, not the healthy. Life has a risk, and that risk is far more palatable than lies, socialism and slavery.

Steve Tanner

Bonners Ferry

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0