Letter to editor: Coronavirus stories over the top
0 comments

Your Sunday paper was way over the top in scare tactics. Only one death so far in our area and you show pictures of cremating people? The mortuaries overloaded? We might be running out of food?

Our morgues and mortuaries are being overcrowded from one virus death? Maybe our hospitals aren't going to have enough beds? Estimates range from 30,000 to 60,000 deaths each year in the US from the flu? Who's counting them each and every day? That means hundreds of people are dying in our area each winter from the flu. Are they overloading our capacities to bury them? Then you say you want everyone to stay calm. Are you staying calm? Come on! Some sensible reporting is needed. Your first 4 or 5 pages are about either anti-Trump (your usual stories) or scare tactics about this years virus.

Jim Wahlgren

Albion

