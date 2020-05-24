Letter to editor: Coronavirus shut down should end

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The shutdown of Idaho and America must end! The economy is being destroyed which may prove to be more destructive than the effects of Covid 19. Contact Governor Little at 208-334-2100 to allow us to go back to work!

America became the greatest and most prosperous nation in the history of the world for individual rights and economic freedom. This was due to adoption of The Declaration of Independence and our God-inspired US Constitution including The Bill of Rights. These stated our rights come from God not government. We were a God-fearing nation of laws based on The Ten Commandments.

Now, America is being destroy as our Judeo/Christian heritage and US Constitution are under attack. The politics of fear by the mainstream media, Democrats, socialist and globalists is being used in response to Covid19 to violate our Bill of Rights. We are prevented from worshiping attending church, attending peacefully assemblies and other Constitutional rights violations. Christy Zito for Senate supports our rights!

Our elected officials including Governor Little take an oath to uphold and defend the US Constitution. His executive orders to shut down the state are unconstitutional because they violate The First Amendment.