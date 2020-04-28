Letter to editor: Coronavirus leads to Trump Derangement Syndrome

To paraphrase the title of Jim Jones’ “A serious national crisis exposes the best, or worst of a president” (Commentary, Times-News April 17, 2020), what the Corona Virus crisis has exposed is a worsening pathology of Trump Derangement Syndrome. In my opinion, distraught over the support the president has received regarding his management of this recent crisis and the ongoing inability to turn his voters against him, the anti-Trump crowd has either surrendered or simply lost critical thinking abilities. According to Mr. Jones, dutifully consistent with the current leftist talking points, if the president had acted in January and February, much suffering, many deaths and untold damage would have been avoided. This logic would also hold true if one were to criticize President Roosevelt for not ordering a preemptive strike on the Japanese empire 3 months before Pearl Harbor. Obviously, Monday morning quarterbacking is irrelevant, none-the-less, let’s imagine we can go back in time to January 2020 and follow Mr. Jones’s proposed course of action: Donald Trump announces in the middle of the impeachment hearings that due to concerns over a growing epidemic in China, he is declaring a national emergency. Everyone needs to go home and shelter in place, including congress. OK, we know the repose to that would be beyond outrage, so let's skip January and move to February: President Trump announces a national emergency based on several Corona Virus cases in the U.S. (no deaths). There will be no voting or caucusing on Super Tuesday due to enforced sheltering in place. Also, millions of people will have to give up their jobs indefinitely. Not yet? Trump places a ban on travel between the U.S. and China. Oops, that actually happened and he was universally praised. Just kidding. The press savaged him, calling him a bigot and a xenophobe, while Nancy Pelosi went to China Town and encourage her constituents to congregate and eat Chinese food. In the end, Trump is doing an excellent job, not perfect, but very good considering the circumstances. Just think how much better things would be if we all could be a little less political and a little more supportive.
Laura Toepfer
Twin Falls
