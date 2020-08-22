Letter to editor: Consider how officials are acting on education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents of Idaho,

As we move forward to opening school I would like you to consider the actions and plans of our elected officials. Most of us agree that in-person education is more effective and lasting. However to achieve this in a safe manner we must have appropriate funding. Our Governor cut $99 million from the state education budget, used tax payer dollars to fight the Reclaim Idaho initiative to fund education, and gave all power to local school boards. This was applauded by many state legislators. I ask all of you then how do we manage our already understaffed and overcrowded classes, and outdated buildings with even less staff?

As I write this our Governor and state legislators are putting together legislation that would limit liability of schools and businesses. So if it so safe to go back to school then why do we need this limited liability? If the goal is really safety, and more funds are desperately needed why aren’t we using the Rainy Day Fund to fully fund schools? Why not mandate masks? Is Governor Little afraid of the Lt. Governor, the Freedom Foundation, or his own party or is he simply playing politics with our children’s education?