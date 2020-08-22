Letter to editor: Consider how officials are acting on education

Residents of Idaho,
As we move forward to opening school I would like you to consider the actions and plans of our elected officials. Most of us agree that in-person education is more effective and lasting. However to achieve this in a safe manner we must have appropriate funding. Our Governor cut $99 million from the state education budget, used tax payer dollars to fight the Reclaim Idaho initiative to fund education, and gave all power to local school boards. This was applauded by many state legislators. I ask all of you then how do we manage our already understaffed and overcrowded classes, and outdated buildings with even less staff?
As I write this our Governor and state legislators are putting together legislation that would limit liability of schools and businesses. So if it so safe to go back to school then why do we need this limited liability? If the goal is really safety, and more funds are desperately needed why aren’t we using the Rainy Day Fund to fully fund schools? Why not mandate masks? Is Governor Little afraid of the Lt. Governor, the Freedom Foundation, or his own party or is he simply playing politics with our children’s education?
Many of our school boards are run by people who have little to no actual experience working in education or with any actual classroom experience. These people are putting it on the health districts who’s leadership is made up of more people than not who aren’t medical professionals. Does anybody see a problem here?
As a retired teacher and coach I write this for love of the kids and the people I’ve worked with.
Doug Gosnell
Rupert
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!