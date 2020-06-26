Letter to editor: Confederate flag column was informative
Letter to editor: Confederate flag column was informative

I just read the column written by Justin Vipperman, concerning the history of the Confederate Flag. I guess I really didn’t pay that much attention in my history classes. The article was very informative. I am saddened that monuments from the Civil War era are being removed or vandalized but on the other hand I understand what they depict. My hope is in the near future we can all live as one nation under God where all lives matter.

Steve Sellers

Twin Falls

