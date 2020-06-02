Letter to editor: Clean up your trash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last year I discovered Milner dam recreation area. I have lived in the Magic Valley for nearly 25 years.

This year we camped there and I was appalled at the amount of trash. The ranger got on one group about their trash and they cleaned it up. But after they left the place was trashed. The ranger said she couldn’t keep up to it.

The sagebrush is full of trash. Pioneers went through here, and covered wagons and hand carts. The ruts are still there from their struggles. Can you imagine what they would think if they saw how trash this place is?

This is a great resource many people worked on the dam and 1902 to bring water to the Magic Valley. Unfortunately the people the trash this area probably would never see this article.

Our lands are a great resource please leave your campground cleaner than You saw it. I have camp many areas in Idaho and Utah over my 64 years I know I have never seen anything like this.

Larry Laub

Jerome

