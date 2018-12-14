Christmas should be the celebration of the birth, life and mission of Jesus Christ. Christmas and Christianity are under severe attack today! America was founded largely by Christians who immigrated to America to exercise religious freedom. There is little religious freedom in Communist and Islamic nations today. Until 1962, the Supreme Court ruled that we were “emphatically” a Christian nation. The Court unconstitutionally removed prayer and Bible study from public schools.
Our founding fathers had common religious beliefs that run like golden threads through The Declaration of Independence and The U.S. Constitution. These self-evident truths common to most religions include: A respect for a creator as supreme power in the universe; obedience to a moral code like the Ten Commandments; responsibility of mankind towards his fellow man (The Golden Rule) and charity; belief in life after death and God's judgment in the next life. The founders wanted the Christian religion, morality and knowledge taught in schools. The Holy Bible was the main textbook!
The Founder, including Washington and Jefferson referred to these fundamental beliefs as the “Religion of America.” Although they did not belong to the same church denomination they all belonged to the same Christian religion. Jefferson called these basic beliefs the principles “in which God has united us all.” Founders did not want a national denomination but wanted religion to be a part of government including our schools. Separation of church and state is not in the Constitution. The American Revolution connected in one indissoluble bond the principles of civil government with the principles of Christianity. Our civil laws are based on The Ten Commandments.
At Christmas, let us remember and celebrate God's gift to mankind, His Son, Jesus Christ, and His gifts of the atonement and eternal life for us. These are the gifts of real worth!
Adrian Arp
Filer
