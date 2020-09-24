Letter to editor: Challenge the status quo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we near the 2020 election cycle there are going to be a lot of conflicting narratives out there. The reason is that power is at stake. Much of the establishment will utilize whatever is necessary to win. I'm not talking about the top of the ticket either. I am talking about our local and state elections.

Many of our "representatives," if they could be called that, run unchallenged many years. This year there are a couple of alternatives to the left and right differences. The best thing about this election is that voting third party or independent in these races will not throw your vote to the left or the right. The beauty of this for conservatives is that you don't have to vote for the swamp just to keep the Democrat out. Meanwhile, the Democrat had a chance of getting rid of these horrible politicians in hopes of something better.

I'm not on here to tell you who you should or shouldn't vote for. Instead, I want you to be aware that there are options this election season and it's important that we are educated voters when we fill out our ballots. Don't just vote letters down-ballot just because you agree with the top of the ticket. Instead, spend a few minutes reading about challengers to the status quo.