I just wanted to remind certain people (you know who you are) that Memorial Day is a time to decorate the graves of those we wish to remember and honor. The cemetery is not a place to be used like a garden center to pick and choose flowers and baskets that you want to take home for your own yard or garden. We were so disappointed when the basket of flowers we put out on Memorial Day morning was no longer there when we visited that afternoon. This ranks up there with stealing from the collection plate at church or stealing toys at Christmas that were being collected for the less fortunate. Shame on you if you were guilty of this!

Sharon Hieb

Twin Falls

