Letter to editor: Burning the American flag should be a hate crime, too

I read a story in the Aug. 2 edition of the Times-News about hate crimes in Idaho. I was confused when I read that the Caldwell Police Department was investigating the vandalism of LGBTQ flags that had been taken down and vandalized on the College of Idaho campus as a hate crime.

How can that be considered a hate crime when the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that vandalizing and even burning the American flag is protected form of freedom of expression/speech. So its come to this in our country, you can burn, and vandalize the American flag in any way you choose. The flag that our military has fought beneath, the flag that covers the caskets of our troops who die in combat, the flag that drapes the caskets of our veterans, police officers, and represents our great country, gets no protection and can be legally vandalized and burned. Yet, a LGBTQ flag that represents less than 1 tenth of a percent of our population is protected by law and anyone who defaces it is subject to hate crime prosecution.