Letter to editor: Building the Best Trail: Stanley to Redfish

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association (SIHA), whose mission is to protect and advance the natural and cultural history of Idaho’s Sawtooth-Salmon River Country through preservation and education, strongly supports the Stanley to Redfish Lake Trail as designed by the Forest Service. The trail is under construction now, and will provide expansive views of the Sawtooths that will be enjoyed by anyone, including families with strollers and individuals using wheelchairs.

SIHA has supported this trail since it was first conceived by the local Stanley community more than two decades ago. The Forest Service purchased the trail easement in 2005, and over the last fifteen years has done a thorough and thoughtful job of planning to provide world-class recreation opportunities for a variety of trail users. The planning of this trail was conducted with extensive public involvement and due diligence.