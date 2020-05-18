Letter to editor: Brenda Richards is the most qualified candidate for District 23 senate seat

Brenda Richards is the correct person to fill the vacant Senate seat for District 23. Brenda will enter the Senate with the ability to work with the other legislators from day one. She has built working relationships with legislators and other elected officers in the state during her service as Owyhee County Treasurer and her service with the Public Lands Council. She has experience working with federal bureaucrats, and knows how to deal with them in a manner that will limit federal intrusion into the state. She has a full understanding of issues related to public land use: including grazing, endangered species, recreation, and fire control. She will protect the private property rights related to public land use, and Idaho’s interests related to public lands.
Brenda is an expert on property taxes, after servicing 12 years as Owyhee County Treasurer, she has the expertise to work on property tax relief that is meaningful and would stay within the confines of the Idaho State Constitution. She will work to find the balance to create property tax code that will provide for the essential service of school and county needs, while protecting the taxpayer.
Brenda is a strong advocate of the 2nd Amendment and will work to protect that right. She believes in right to life and the values that make Idaho the great state that it is. She will represent all citizens of District 23 and will not pander to the pressure of a single group just to gain their approval.
Brenda will be there to make a difference. Vote Brenda Richards for District 23 Senate.
Shawn and Annette Dygert
Owyhee County
