Letter to editor: Brenda Richards is best for District 23

I urge all voters in District 23 to vote for Brenda Richards. I had the privilege to work with Brenda when I was an Elmore County commissioner. At the time she served as Owyhee County treasurer, an office she held for 12 years. Working for agriculture, Brenda also served as national president of the Public Lands Council. Brenda is articulate, intelligent, hardworking and holds all of the conservative values that Idaho cherishes. Please vote for Brenda. Go to idahovotes.gov to request an absentee ballot or register to vote.