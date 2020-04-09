Letter to editor: Brenda Richards for Legislative District 23
Are integrity, honesty, and passion characteristics that you want in your Legislator? If it is, then Brenda Richards should be your choice in the May Primary Election for District #23.

Brenda has served Idaho for many years as a farmer/rancher and as a former Owyhee County Treasurer. Brenda resigned her treasurer position to start up the Idaho Rangeland Conservation Partnership: where she is the current coordinator. Brenda brings over 25 years of experience in rangeland issues to the table along with expertise in the social and economic elements vital to rangeland decisions. Her ranching background, work on rangeland policy, service as an elected leader, and active community involvement, makes her a superior candidate for the Idaho Legislature.

Brenda has a passion for Idaho, integrity to work with all people, and the honesty that is needed in Idaho politics. Vote Brenda Richards for Legislator in District 23 on May 19th.

Vicky McIntyre

Boise

