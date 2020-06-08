Letter to editor: Brees was right the first time

I was a bit sorry to see Drew Brees who plays for the New Orlean's Saints decided that he "missed the mark" with his comments on players kneeling during the national anthem. I thought he had a point. My husband and I sometimes have other empty nester couples over for dessert and a movie. If when I served my homemade dessert, one of those couples promptly carried their dessert to the nearest trash can, dumped it in, and then returned to where they were sitting with their hands over their mouth, I would feel rejected. The couple could explain that they were protesting the fact that many underprivileged children don't have enough to eat, but I would wonder if they couldn't help their cause more by making a donation to a food bank or volunteering to feed the hungry at a shelter.