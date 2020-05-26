Letter to editor: Big apartment buildings in historic downtown Twin Falls
Galena Opportunity Fund is an investment group from out of town that wants to build two five-story low income apartment complexes smack dab in the middle of our historic downtown neighborhood. On June 8 they will ask the city council for zoning variances so they can build nearly twice as high as allowed and pack more than 400 people into one block. The quaint streets around this project will be jammed with cars. Nearby residents won't be able to park in front of their own houses.

This historic residential area which is on the National Register of Historic Places will be devastated. Don't let the city council do this to Twin Falls!

Stephen Schmid

Twin Falls

