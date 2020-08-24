Letter to editor: Biden is the stable adult we need

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A stable and experienced adult is needed in the White House. Joe Biden fits this description very well. I urge you to give him your enthusiastic support.

First, a brief word about his opponent. Donald Trump is a perfect example of affluenza – the outcome of a childhood and adulthood without being denied anything (except parenting). The result is a selfish, petulant adult who can’t seem to tell the truth about much. These qualities are reflected in actions primarily geared towards promoting his own self-interest rather than serving the interests of the people.

Viewing Joe Biden’s website has convinced me that he is indeed a credible candidate for President of the United States. His positions are well considered and reasonable. I urge you to check it out. For example, you will find that he supports much needed immigration reform. He is committed to engaging in the Paris Accords, recognizes the importance of aggressive action to deal with climate change and is aware of job creation that will result from such action. He will work to improve healthcare options.

Under Joe Biden, we will recover our core values. We will recover our position of world leadership. Please join me in voting for Joe Biden on Nov. 3.

Shirley Ringo

Moscow

