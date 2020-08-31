Letter to editor: Biden is the leader to unite us

I fully support Joe Biden for president. Biden has demonstrated that he works well with others and is open to more progressive policy change. These qualities are most recently exhibited in his collaboration with Bernie Sanders to make his campaign more progressive and in choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris pointedly criticized Biden during the primaries and Sanders supporters have long lamented that Biden is not as progressive as Sanders. In selecting Harris and working in partnership with Sanders, Biden clearly demonstrates that he welcomes constructive criticism and can work effectively for change, making allies of opponents. These are valuable qualities in a president.