Patriots beware of a silent enemy!
Why Socialism fails: Failed in the 20th century, is failing in the 21st century (e.g. Venezuela,) and will always fail.
And that’s because it’s a flawed system based on completely faulty principles that aren’t consistent with human behavior and can’t nurture the human spirit.
Socialism is based on the theory that incentives don’t matter! Capitalism is based on the theory that incentives do matter!
Socialism will remain a constant temptation. We must be vigilant in our fight against socialism — not only around the globe but also here in the United States and yes, even here in our little Valley.
The temptress of socialism is constantly luring us with the offer: “give up a little of your freedom and I will give you a little more security.” As the experience of this century has demonstrated, the bargain is tempting but never pays off.
We end up losing both our freedom and our security.
In the long run, socialism has always proven to be a formula for tyranny and misery.
Socialism’s natural path is to Communism.
We must open our eyes and realize what these Socialists are doing and where they are. We have Socialist and wannabe Communists in our midst here in our city, county, state.
How many people have died due to socialism?
According to R. J. Rummel’s book Death by Government (1994), about 110 million people, foreign and domestic, were killed by Communist democide from 1900 to 1987.
Patriots beware!
Danny Crafton
Hansen
