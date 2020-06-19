Letter to editor: Be proud of St. Luke’s

Times-News recently published criticism of St. Luke’s “Moment of Silence.” In it, Dr. Brown challenges a fellow physician who claimed “black and brown people…have worse health outcomes” in the United States, by providing the CDC death rates for people aged 25 and up from 2007 to 2017 per 100,000 people. While the death rate of Black-Americans decreased by 13.6% during the decade, the overall number was 170 more than whites: 1307 and 1137 people respectively. Based on the Census Bureau’s estimates for 2019, Blacks make up 13.4% of the United States’ population. Therefore, assuming Dr. Brown’s numbers are accurate, then by making the death rate proportionate, the death rate for Blacks should have been ONLY 153. It was 1307. Dr. Brown ignored this disparity since the category had the “largest reduction in death rate” down from 1512 people per 100,000, or from 130% that of whites in 2007. This public display of ignorance is egregious and dangerous.
Racial bias in the medical community is notorious. The National Academy of Sciences and Princeton University confirmed the systemic racial bias in pain assessment and treatment recommendations within the medical field. The study interviewed white medical students and those in residency and found HALF of these educated individuals believed in false biological differences between Blacks and whites. Those individuals rated the Black patient’s pain as lower and made less accurate treatment recommendations. While I agree we should expect equal medical treatment, the reality falls far short. St. Luke’s staff should be encouraged for shedding light on this complex issue, and I, for one, applaud their bravery. Medical professionals must take an oath to “do no harm.” When evidence unequivocally demonstrates systemic harm, those providing care must take action. To do nothing is to become complicit. I thank those who participated. You are true citizens of value.
Jonas Reagan, Esq.
