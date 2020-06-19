Letter to editor: Be proud of St. Luke’s

Times-News recently published criticism of St. Luke’s “Moment of Silence.” In it, Dr. Brown challenges a fellow physician who claimed “black and brown people…have worse health outcomes” in the United States, by providing the CDC death rates for people aged 25 and up from 2007 to 2017 per 100,000 people. While the death rate of Black-Americans decreased by 13.6% during the decade, the overall number was 170 more than whites: 1307 and 1137 people respectively. Based on the Census Bureau’s estimates for 2019, Blacks make up 13.4% of the United States’ population. Therefore, assuming Dr. Brown’s numbers are accurate, then by making the death rate proportionate, the death rate for Blacks should have been ONLY 153. It was 1307. Dr. Brown ignored this disparity since the category had the “largest reduction in death rate” down from 1512 people per 100,000, or from 130% that of whites in 2007. This public display of ignorance is egregious and dangerous.