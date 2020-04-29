Letter to editor: Be part of the solution
0 comments

Letter to editor: Be part of the solution

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I have a comment or two about the coronavirus. The people who are listening to the scientists and taking the necessary precautions are part of the solution. The people who are listening to a fraud who plays a scientist on TV and who don't take the necessary precautions are part of the problem. Part of the problem right now is that thousands of Americans are now going to die who wouldn't have died if everyone was part of the solution. That is a sad but absolute fact. Anyone who is part of the problem should consider what that means.

Paul Clark

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News