Letter to editor: Be part of the solution

I have a comment or two about the coronavirus. The people who are listening to the scientists and taking the necessary precautions are part of the solution. The people who are listening to a fraud who plays a scientist on TV and who don't take the necessary precautions are part of the problem. Part of the problem right now is that thousands of Americans are now going to die who wouldn't have died if everyone was part of the solution. That is a sad but absolute fact. Anyone who is part of the problem should consider what that means.