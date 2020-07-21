Letter to editor: At war with the virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have been a proud American and Idaho gun owner my whole life and cherish my right to own and bear arms to protect my family, community and nation against enemies foreign and domestic.

In February-March of this year, an enemy crossed our borders and is laying waste to our nation. We have been put in isolation, quarantined, spent trillions of tax dollars, had our schools and businesses closed and as of today we are in worse shape than when this enemy arrived. We are at war with a virus that our politicians and leaders cannot get a handle on, and we are not able to protect our elderly or our children and cannot come to a consensus on what we as individuals can do to try to slow this enemy down. We are losing this war.

If our leaders continue to be fence straddlers and pass-the-buck type people, the only weapons we have as individuals are the hand sanitizing, social distancing and wearing of masks until hopefully at some time next year a vaccine can be developed that will work. I have the right and freedom at this time to choose to wear a mask as the best weapon I have available to protect my family and those around me when I am in public places and will continue to do so until the threat of this enemy is gone.

Dennis Capps

Jerome

