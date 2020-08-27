Letter to editor: Ask your representatives to support the USPS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When our rural communities suffer, we suffer with them. This motivates us to go to work each and every day helping to ease some anguish and deliver normalcy. We provide support by delivering essential items, such as stimulus checks, Social Security checks, election ballots, census forms, toilet paper, medicine, and smiles. We set ourselves apart from the other delivery companies because we care for our customers.

Binding our nation together and connecting people with the world through personal, educational and business correspondence. We are an integral part of every mailbox across Idaho whether in the city or the wilderness. We are proud to serve our customers during this stressful time and are very grateful for your support.

Unfortunately, we, the USPS, have not been immune to the economic and financial impact caused by recent events. We need financial assistance similar to what other industries have received from stimulus packages. We are asking our customers to take a stand and demand action by contacting Idaho's U.S. senators and representatives in support of funding for this crucial service.