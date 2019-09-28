Didn't hear all of the president's address to the United Nations this morning, but I was certainly impressed and sympathetic about the sad conditions a lot of countries are in right now. Thinking back to our beginnings, I found myself humming the old campfire song, "America, America, how can we tell you how we feel - - You have given us your riches, we love you so!"
It's in the history books, isn't it? We certainly had our times of trial. When an elected group of men got together and inscribed convincing words about independence and a code of living that made living easier than we realized as a colony and then signed their names to it, that sparked a war for Independence to separate us from our motherland. And did one of your ancestors build a big wagon and take the road West to a better life? Then another war to bring freedom to every American. You have to suppose that it took a lot of courage for our ancestors to sustain and go through all these changes in our beloved country.
Many countries that the president spoke so softly to this morning are suffering from the effect of dictatorship. We witnessed this in a country in Africa. The people lived on a dollar a day while the government made millions each day from oil companies of other countries.
We are not without problems. Maybe too many riches, too many people looking for "fun" and not giving of themselves to their communities or people that need their strength, courage and love.
You have free articles remaining.
Another old song promises,"--as long as we are good, the Lord will bless America, with love and brotherhood!"
Sue Child
Rupert
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.