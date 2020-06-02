Letter to editor: Apartments need more parking spaces

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Galena Opportunity Fund, an investment company based out of Boise, has proposed two five-story apartment buildings right in the heart of historic downtown.

Galena is asking for major variances (including density, parking, height, and no setbacks) to the current zoning in our historic Twin Falls.

One of the biggest concerns I would like to highlight is parking. The current zoning is two on-site parking spaces per living unit. The two proposed apartment buildings would have 112 units with up to 400 residents. Galena needs 224 on-site parking spots under the current zoning regulations. Galena’s plan includes 104 on-site and 55 on street spaces for a total of 159 spaces. Their explanation behind why this is acceptable is that not everyone will have a car. They presume residents will walk and bike downtown. There are services needed that are not available downtown, like grocery shopping, affordable clothes shopping, movie theater, health services, etc.

Ask yourselves, realistically, how many vehicles do most families own? A couple usually own two vehicles, and families with teens usually own three vehicles. Our town is not a “walking, biking, mass transportation” town. We are a “driving” town. Our winter weather and hot summer weather only allows for short periods of the year where walking/biking makes sense.