Letter to editor: Apartments don't fit city plan

I am very disappointed with the proposed Masqueray Lofts apartment buildings located near the site of the old TF clinic on Shoshone Street East. The project is not consistent with the land use goals in the city’s comprehensive plan, under “Preserve and restore historic neighborhoods and buildings.”

“Land Use Goal 4.1: Encourage new developments to respond to the positive qualities of the place where they are proposed and to enhance that place through elements of their development. Developers should consider the character-enhancing role played by the use of materials and color.” The project needs to be more in scale and harmonious with the surrounding single family neighborhood.

“Land Use Policy 4.2: Respect the fabric of established neighborhoods when undertaking infill development projects.” This new project is proposed in an area of one and two story homes. The two five-story buildings proposed are not consistent with scale, density, or character of the existing neighborhood.

“Land Use Goal 4.3: While accommodating increased density, build on the historic qualities and features that distinguish the area.” Apartment buildings in historic downtown have been much lower in height, and of a lower density than what is proposed for this site. The design does not complement the neighborhood.