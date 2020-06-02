Letter to editor: Apartments don't fit at old clinic site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in opposition to the Masqueray Lofts apartment project proposed for the site of the old clinic on Shoshone Street in Twin Falls.

The project is being proposed using a ZDA or zoning development agreement. This is a process described in Title 10-6-1 of the city code, which allows some flexibility in compliance with city development standards and sets four standards for approval of the project.

In my opinion, the project fails on two of the standards. Refer to city code for more information. If City Council approves this project, at their meeting on June 8, they will be allowing a Boise developer to build two five-story apartment buildings with a total of 112 apartments in the old clinic parking lots. The maximum building height in this zone is 35 feet. The developer proposes two 62-feet tall buildings. These buildings will tower over the one and two story homes on the block and forever change the historic nature of one of Twin Falls' oldest residential neighborhoods.