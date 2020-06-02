Letter to editor: Apartments don't fit at old clinic site

I am writing in opposition to the Masqueray Lofts apartment project proposed for the site of the old clinic on Shoshone Street in Twin Falls.
The project is being proposed using a ZDA or zoning development agreement. This is a process described in Title 10-6-1 of the city code, which allows some flexibility in compliance with city development standards and sets four standards for approval of the project.
In my opinion, the project fails on two of the standards. Refer to city code for more information. If City Council approves this project, at their meeting on June 8, they will be allowing a Boise developer to build two five-story apartment buildings with a total of 112 apartments in the old clinic parking lots. The maximum building height in this zone is 35 feet. The developer proposes two 62-feet tall buildings. These buildings will tower over the one and two story homes on the block and forever change the historic nature of one of Twin Falls' oldest residential neighborhoods.
Apartments are normally required to provide two parking spaces per apartment. This would mean 224 parking spaces for a project of this size. The developer is proposing 72 spaces on the apartment site with a possible additional 32 spaces in a future phase of development. This is less than one parking space per apartment. The remaining tenants and visitors will use on street parking in the surrounding neighborhoods, competing with people attending events at neighboring churches and the City Park.
This project has a density of 84 dwelling units per acre. The target density for this area in the City's Comprehensive Plan is eight to 25 dwelling units per acre. There are better locations in Twin Falls for a project of this size. It's the wrong project for this site.
Tom Neiwirth
Twin Falls
