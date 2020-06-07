Letter to editor: Apartments are step into the future

In the words of Planning and Zoning Commissioner Curtis Hansen, the proposed Masqueray Lofts Project “could be a parking nightmare.” Many critics of the project appear to agree with him. But I live just three blocks from the site. I can walk to Seventh Avenue in about a minute. I’ve posted the pictures I’ve taken of these streets on Facebook. As far as I can tell, only one car ever parks on Seventh between Hansen and Shoshone. Eighth Avenue has more occupied houses. During the day, people who work at nearby businesses also park on this street. Nevertheless, only six cars were parked there on May 28 around noon. After 5 p.m. the number drops to four, sometimes just three. The only time I have trouble parking in front of my house on Fifth is when the carnival called Western Days comes to town. That truly does create “a parking nightmare.”