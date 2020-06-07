Letter to editor: Apartments are step into the future

In the words of Planning and Zoning Commissioner Curtis Hansen, the proposed Masqueray Lofts Project “could be a parking nightmare.” Many critics of the project appear to agree with him. But I live just three blocks from the site. I can walk to Seventh Avenue in about a minute. I’ve posted the pictures I’ve taken of these streets on Facebook. As far as I can tell, only one car ever parks on Seventh between Hansen and Shoshone. Eighth Avenue has more occupied houses. During the day, people who work at nearby businesses also park on this street. Nevertheless, only six cars were parked there on May 28 around noon. After 5 p.m. the number drops to four, sometimes just three. The only time I have trouble parking in front of my house on Fifth is when the carnival called Western Days comes to town. That truly does create “a parking nightmare.”
I wonder, as well, what would be built on these empty parking lots if this project is denied. They’ve been idle a long, long time. No one builds single family houses downtown anymore. Those empty lots will slowly deteriorate. Why would anyone maintain them if no one uses them?
There’s also the notion this project will diminish the aesthetic character of downtown. This strikes me as a romantic rather than realistic view. Take a stroll around the neighborhood. Look for examples of diminished appeal. You might start with the bank building on Main and Shoshone. We tore down the Perrine Hotel to build that.
Twin Falls should become an "entitlement city" just about the time these apartments are ready to rent. This designation requires thoughtful decisions regarding growth. The Masqueray Lofts are a step in the right direction. They are also a step into the future.
David Woodhead
Twin Falls
