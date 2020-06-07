Letter to editor: Apartments are out of scale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am writing to express my concern with the Masqueray Lofts proposed zoning change on Shoshone Street that will be considered at the June 8 Ccity Council meeting. I’m in opposition of approving this change and project. I don’t live near this proposed development but do travel to the historical district to go to different areas of downtown.

First, the buildings are out of scale with the structures around the area. Keeping mind that there are no guidelines for historical use in this area. Wouldn’t it be better if they had some architectural amenities and lower height? The structure is a five-story box with a bunch of windows. There has been no effort to make it architecturally similar in style in with surrounding buildings.

I’m not opposed to infill projects, but the two units tower over surrounding residential areas seems inappropriate. The project is imposing on existing residents that live there. The parking is a major concern not only to the neighbors but the P&Z committee. As proposed now, the developer does not meet the current parking requirements. Changing the code will worsen the problem.

Be community and neighbor friendly, lower the structure height if you build there. If the developer is set on building high rise it would be better suited in the warehouse district or some other outside area where they could meet parking code.