Letter to editor: Annihilation is not a deterrent

Since when is annihilation a deterrent? I have always been a strong supporter and advocate of our Idaho Department of Fish and Game but, they are forcing me to change my view. To annihilate a herd of 206 elk under the cover of darkness, using night vision scopes on rifles, is an illegal act if done by a hunter. However, it is deemed appropriate, if done by fish and game employees. What is with the double standard?
The Department of Fish and Game then has the audacity to call the killing of the herd of 206 elk, that we grazing on one private land owners property, a "deterrent." When is it possible to create a deterrent when, through total annihilation of the animals, none are left to be deterred? Just an asinine way to attempt to cover up extremely unethical behavior perpetrated by our Idaho Fish and Game Department.
To try to justify the absurd behavior, the Fish and Game is attempting to make a comparison of efficiency between what they did and how ineffectively hunters are in deterrence of elk when allowed to hunt in special problematic private property areas that wildlife are causing problems. However, the hunter is rarely given the ability to trespass on the given property. Hence, it should be made a requirement to receive reimbursement for crop damage that hunters be allowed access to hunt and haze animals away from their property. This has been a proven method in other studies with positive results.
Craig Fisher
Twin Falls
