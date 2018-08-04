I don't even live in Twin Falls, but I could not believe what I read in the Times-News about the city council meeting. Liyah Babayan was thrown out of the city council meeting by Chris Reid because he didn't like what she had to say.
Liyah Babayan has done more for the communities of the Magic Valley by accident than Chris Reid has ever done on purpose. I would say that Chris Reid not only be removed from the council meetings, but be removed from the entire city council.
Gary L. Welch
Buhl
