Fences are built for reasons. However, one best remember what's on the other side of that fence.
With some LTE writers, it appear that they see only their side of this fence and commit themselves to become blind to the other side and their needs and desires. Voters — and those who can but do not vote — better wake up and elect representatives that can see both sides of the fence and the needs and desire of those living there.
I'm not speaking of the "fence" between us and Mexico, but the fences that our elected(?) representative and their followers have built. If our Founding Fathers had the views of only one side, does anyone feel that we would have the nation we have today?
LTEs are opinions, mostly, so here is mine: I truly believe we are fast approaching a ruling body not unlike what caused our Founding Fathers to flee and come here. We can't maintain such a body of elected officials that want it "my way" only. If such representative continue ruling the nation of ours, we will have to change the title of our country to the "UN-United States of America." It really isn't that voters are letting George do it. They are allowing $$$$$$ to do it.
Keith Nielson
Shelley
