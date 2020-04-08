Letter to editor: An open letter to Idaho lawmakers
Letter to editor: An open letter to Idaho lawmakers

It has been several years since net neutrality has been repealed by the Trump administration, and ever since then, it has been up to the states to take care of the problem before it becomes a problem. Now it has been a while since we’ve had net neutrality in the mainstream media, so if you’ve forgotten let me give you a quick refresher. Net neutrality was a principle of thought that individuals, you the citizens who purchase a service, should be free and able to access content, applications, and services that the internet has to offer equally, regardless of where you receive your internet service. Now, with the coronavirus going on it is important more now than ever to move forward with progressive policy that deals with the proper way to handle the internet from here on out. We need the ability to protect our citizens who are working and studying from home until the crisis has been averted, from malpractices of companies who wish to capitalize on the event while everyone is preoccupied. It’s time for Idaho to step up and lead by enacting legislation to prevent throttling, information blocking, to remove data caps, and to block signing contacts to divide up cities to create certain “Internet Markets.”

Net Neutrality gives every person in Idaho the ability to have the basic ideals of our constitution: the ability to have life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, all of which are unalienable rights given to us from God. Now is the time to do this, it will move us towards more working from home which studies have shown increase productivity, and create a stronger economy. We could, under legislation, move more and more schools to online as well which would save taxpayers money.

Justin Mattson

Twin Falls

