Letter to editor: America's Finest

America’s Finest
I’ve seen countless documentaries about our soldiers who went to war
Their courage overcame any wartime fears
America’s finest patriots
Fighting for America in our wars over all the years
God bless them every one
They fought their way through hell and looked the devil in the eye
They fought everywhere that the trouble was coming from
I can’t imagine what they went through
I can’t imagine what they saw and did to survive the wartime drum
God bless their souls
I can write about their courage but it’s way much more than that
Our soldiers went through more than anyone knows
The horrors of battle
Left now are so many for whom their war wounds never close
God bless their sacrifice
Every soldier, sailor and airmen went to bravely fight our wars
They knew that every fight was a roll of the dice
They did our country proud
They went to fight our enemies and many paid the ultimate price
God bless each heroic face
Now we have a president who dodged the draft five times
I can only describe his avoidance as a patriotic disgrace
He lied each time
And every time he lied to dodge another had to go in his place
God bless the ones who served
I salute our American patriots who fought for our land of the free
But they didn’t fight so an autocratic fraud could steal our democracy
Paul Clark
Twin Falls
