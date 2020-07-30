Letter to editor: America's Finest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

America’s Finest

I’ve seen countless documentaries about our soldiers who went to war

Their courage overcame any wartime fears

America’s finest patriots

Fighting for America in our wars over all the years

God bless them every one

They fought their way through hell and looked the devil in the eye

They fought everywhere that the trouble was coming from

I can’t imagine what they went through

I can’t imagine what they saw and did to survive the wartime drum

God bless their souls

I can write about their courage but it’s way much more than that

Our soldiers went through more than anyone knows

The horrors of battle

Left now are so many for whom their war wounds never close

God bless their sacrifice

Every soldier, sailor and airmen went to bravely fight our wars