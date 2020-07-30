Letter to editor: America's Finest
Letter to editor: America's Finest

America’s Finest

I’ve seen countless documentaries about our soldiers who went to war

Their courage overcame any wartime fears

America’s finest patriots

Fighting for America in our wars over all the years

God bless them every one

They fought their way through hell and looked the devil in the eye

They fought everywhere that the trouble was coming from

I can’t imagine what they went through

I can’t imagine what they saw and did to survive the wartime drum

God bless their souls

I can write about their courage but it’s way much more than that

Our soldiers went through more than anyone knows

The horrors of battle

Left now are so many for whom their war wounds never close

God bless their sacrifice

Every soldier, sailor and airmen went to bravely fight our wars

They knew that every fight was a roll of the dice

They did our country proud

They went to fight our enemies and many paid the ultimate price

God bless each heroic face

Now we have a president who dodged the draft five times

I can only describe his avoidance as a patriotic disgrace

He lied each time

And every time he lied to dodge another had to go in his place

God bless the ones who served

I salute our American patriots who fought for our land of the free

But they didn’t fight so an autocratic fraud could steal our democracy

Paul Clark

Twin Falls

