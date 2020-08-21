Letter to editor: America is not a democracy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linda Brugger in TN on Aug. 5, stated the ridiculous. She writes: “On the merits of democracy….” What? Democracy has no merits. Historically, democracy has often led to chaos and eventual dictatorship. Plus, she writes, “The United States Constitution designed as a democracy ….” This is false.

On Sept. 17, 1787, Ben Franklin was asked: “What kind of government have you given us, Dr. Franklin?” He replied: “A republic, if you can keep it.”

We are watching democracy play itself out in some of our Democratically controlled cities at this very moment. How much more democracy do we need to see? Recognize, democracy is not “rule of law”: It’s mob rule.

I will remind citizens of Idaho the United States was formed as a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy and any skewing of the many definitions to fit the narrative of the Democrats, lefties and RINOs does not make the cut.

Long ago, the Republican Party stood firm in recognizing the U.S. Constitution as the supreme law of the land. It was the line in the sand which government shall not cross; but now – with some exceptions – Republicans in office nationwide are content with compromise on nearly every issue.