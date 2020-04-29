Letter to editor: Alcoholism keeps liquor stores essential
Letter to editor: Alcoholism keeps liquor stores essential

In response to Mr. Owens letter on April 14 regarding the liquor sales being open during our shut-downs (as a non-essential business).

Colorado closed their liquor stores and within a couple of days realized that alcoholics were in trouble and many with serious illness were requiring hospitalization for detox care. With Covid-19 raging and filling hospitals, the liquor stores were opened again to prevent those admissions.

Alcoholism is a disease and many still not understand its health consequences, and the impact it has on our health care systems.

Thanks to Idaho's decision to keep the stores open and avoid this problem.

Helen Lickley

Jerome

