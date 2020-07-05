Letter to editor: AARP thanks Gov. Little

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On behalf of AARP Idaho’s more than 186,000 members across the state, I would like to thank Governor Brad Little for giving Idahoans a voice during this unprecedented time. We are grateful to Governor Little for his openness in hearing constituent views.

Since March, Governor Little has participated in 16 weekly AARP sponsored statewide telephone town hall conversations. These address the current coronavirus situation and provide the most up-to-date information available. The town halls are not exclusive to members of AARP, who are in the 50+ age population. Hundreds of thousands of Idahoans have participated in the hour-long discussions and have asked dozens of questions directly to the Governor as well as to health, legal and financial experts.

Governor Little has answered each question thoughtfully and forthrightly. When an immediate answer is not available, the Governor’s staff has readily followed-up and provided a timely response. The questions have not been easy and Idahoans have sought governmental accountability for their coronavirus concerns on both public health and economic fronts. This is the definition of leadership during a crisis and we applaud the Governor for having these honest and ongoing conversations.