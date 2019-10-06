It’s been my privilege to serve you on the Twin Falls City Council and as I seek re-election, I ask for your support.
It’s been a tremendous time of prosperity in our evolving City. We have new homes and other residential living, new stores providing a greater variety of goods and services, new industries bringing good jobs, and a solid sense of community helping us to grow in positive ways. Local government provides the infrastructure and policies as a foundation for this individual private investment to be successful.
As a member of the City Council and most recently as Mayor, I’ve been a key leader supporting this growth. I’ve followed our community’s vision through the Strategic Plan to invest in our current needs and plan for future ones. As Twin Falls matures from a large town into a small city, we will have more challenges ahead and I’m prepared to address them.
I look forward to continuing to build relationships among citizens, business leaders, public agencies, and community organizations to resolve emerging issues related to housing affordability, ensuring that ALL who live here have a chance for success, and to implement the services needed to support a more urban community. Together, we will find common goals for the common good.
My roots run five generations deep in this valley and I value the heritage those early settlers established here. I also understand how we as a City and as a community must keep our eye on the future, to be forward-thinking, to address the challenges and opportunities that come with maturing.
I would appreciate your support in my run for re-election. I ask for your vote on November 5. And I ask you to encourage your friends, neighbors, and business associates to support me and positive growth of Twin Falls.
Sincerely,
Shawn Barigar
