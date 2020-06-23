Letter to editor: A Tale of Two Books

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Using human instruments who were prophets and apostles,

God wrote a book which we call the Holy Bible,

Instructing mankind how to live in harmony and peace,

To have joy and contentment, not mere survival.

His book is mankind's owner's manual

And its rules are the "perfect law of love."

"Do unto others as you would that they do unto you."

This will bring showers of blessings from above.

Another book is being followed today,

Written by Saul Alinsky, an avowed Communist,

His "Rules for Radicals" teaches how to destroy nations,

by organizing communities, all authority to resist.

The strategy is to create hatred between ethnic groups,

By dividing mankind into different "races."

GOD created only one "race," which is mankind

Geography altered us to have different colored faces.

Alinsky's rules are to divide and conquer,