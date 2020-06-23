Letter to editor: A Tale of Two Books

Using human instruments who were prophets and apostles,
God wrote a book which we call the Holy Bible,
Instructing mankind how to live in harmony and peace,
To have joy and contentment, not mere survival.
His book is mankind's owner's manual
And its rules are the "perfect law of love."
"Do unto others as you would that they do unto you."
This will bring showers of blessings from above.
Another book is being followed today,
Written by Saul Alinsky, an avowed Communist,
His "Rules for Radicals" teaches how to destroy nations,
by organizing communities, all authority to resist.
The strategy is to create hatred between ethnic groups,
By dividing mankind into different "races."
GOD created only one "race," which is mankind
Geography altered us to have different colored faces.
Alinsky's rules are to divide and conquer,
Rural vs. urban; young vs. old; women vs. men,
Send them into the streets as howling mobs,
To loot, burn, and destroy, so evil will win
Alinsky dedicated his book to Satan,
so guess who you serve when you use his tools.
We would never need police or armed forces,
If we respect one another and obey GOD's rules
Self-centered, immoral hedonists and atheists,
Began tearing our nation apart decades ago
Now they viciously attacked President Trump,
For holding up a Bible, pointing the true way to go.
Two books ... teaching two different paths,
One leading to chaos and doom, the other to eternal life
Our nation hangs in the balance this November,
The choice is ours: honor and liberty, or barbarism and strife
By Christine Riker
Buhl
