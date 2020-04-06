Letter to editor: A Statement from the Humanists of Idaho Board of Directors

Monday, March 30, 2020, is a day that will live in Idaho infamy.
Governor Brad Little signed into law two bills, HB 500 and HB 509 (the latter of which already runs counter to federal law), that were designed by the Republican state legislators to inflict harm on Idaho’s transgender citizens. Governor Little had the option to veto these discriminatory, hateful pieces of legislation, but chose not to exercise that veto. Instead, he has put his name on record in support of what will surely characterize Idaho in the eyes of the nation as the new Hate State.
Humanists of Idaho stands for human rights for all. These laws, which will take effect on July 1, 2020, seek to dehumanize transgender citizens and to make their already difficult road to self-realization even rockier. The Idaho State Legislature had many important issues to address in its 2020 session: it could have addressed our skyrocketing property taxes in a reasonable way, chosen to fully fund public education, both K-12 and higher, for the benefit of Idaho’s youth, addressed the religious exemption that allows parents to pray their easily-treatable ailing children into the grave, and worked to ameliorate the now-apparent COVID-19 epidemic that was already on Idaho’s radar before the session adjourned, to name a few. Instead, it chose to punch down, piling on transgender Idahoans and coming up with onerous solutions to non-existent problems. And now Governor Little has lent his stamp of approval to this.
In the coming days, Humanists of Idaho pledges to support all efforts to rescind these hateful laws, whether through legal action or subsequent legislation.
Pat Acks
President, Humanists of Idaho
