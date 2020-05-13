Letter to editor: A response to trans girls in sports

Just so I have this right — a boy wants to be a girl and feels he should, therefore, be allowed to compete in girls sports with a man's body that has a larger bone structure and more muscle mass which gives him a decided advantage in most physical events, and when legally prevented from doing so, feels discriminated against, dehumanized, and the object of a hate crime, according to what you've said. You claim to stand for human rights for all, yet your letter is one-sided. You haven't acknowledged the girls that end up with a less-than stellar high school sports record due to the lopsided competition, and thus lose out on college scholarships which they're depending upon for their education. Also, these girls are not non-existent problems. They are real people with needs, hopes and desires. Transgenders who choose this path need to be held accountable for their actions. Those responsible for raising and mentoring this current generation have failed to instill that character trait. They didn't teach them that the decisions they make today directly affect their lives tomorrow. Each of us are free to choose our path, but we can't choose the consequences of that choice.