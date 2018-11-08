Just gather 'round good people
'Cause we're gonna build a border wall
And since Mexican folks are so filthy rich
We're gonna let 'em pay for it all
But now we've got a little problem
The Mexicans are saying no way
But Trump has a better idea in his head
He's gonna let Americans pay
He says he'll shut down our government
Unless we agree that we'll pay for it all
He wants to flip flop on his promise again
And put your backs up against your new wall
But why are folks getting so clappy
About paying for Trump's better plan
He told us all that they'd pay for it all
I guess Mexico just didn't understand
Trump's fooling good folks with his con job
for the truth he is keeping disguised
But he's gonna fool 'em for a whole lot more
Because so many are believing his lies
But they're all dedicated Trumpsters
And they'll go where the Trump winds blow
And even if it blows their programs away
They'll get clappy while they're watching 'em go.
Paul Clark
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.