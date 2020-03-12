Letter to editor: A letter to the president

President Trump, please sit down and be quiet. Let an adult take over the classroom. Like a class bully, you have been allowed to wreak havoc, marking all the walls with your big black magic marker while the adults are "on break" and out of the room. We can only pray that, come next "school year", the adults will be back and begin to maintain order, professionalism and dignity in the great classroom we call the United States of America. As a country, we are learning how fragile that classroom is and how precarious our welfare is in the hands of a child leader. Thank goodness the break is almost over. It's time to get back to science and math which, by the way, are subjects based on facts rather than delusions, specifically delusions of grandeur which appear to drive most of your decisions. Your ridiculous rants, tyrannical tweets, reckless regard for the truth and narcissistic neediness are embarrassing to our nation. Like an attention-seeking child, your behavior is boorish and beneath the dignity of the presidency. Have a seat!