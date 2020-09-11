Letter to editor: A fishy deal

A fishy deal
In 2008, Idaho signed the Columbia Basin Fish Accords. Federal agencies created this agreement to stop lawsuits and call a truce with Northwest states and Tribes. Each tribe or state signed its own version, though not all joined.
In return for not advocating more aggressively than federal agencies wanted against the Columbia River System of hydroelectric dams, states and tribes received guaranteed funds for endangered salmon, steelhead and lamprey projects. These gave certainty for Idaho’s long-term plans — multi-year studies, habitat restoration and a sockeye hatchery program.
The current accords expire Sept. 30; negotiations on an extension are underway. It’s crucial that Gov. Little consider the following before signing again:
An extension would preempt his Salmon Workgroup, which is developing proposals for a swath of policies, programs, and projects. If Idaho signs an extension that binds the state’s hands, these solutions may not be possible.
Negotiations should be open and transparent. For too long, bureaucrats and the courts controlled the fate of Idaho’s fish. Any agreement should consider Idaho communities and those whose lives and livelihoods depend on our fish. Gov. Little has many of them in his workgroup; their voices should be heard.
TheaAccords aren’t needed for ongoing federal support. Oregon and the Nez Perce never signed, maintained their sovereignty, and still received federal funds. Idaho has excellent fish biologists whose knowledge demonstrates that our salmon and steelhead need bold action. But, thanks to the Accords, they cannot advocate for meaningful solutions beyond what the feds propose.
The accords are a fishy deal for Idaho. Guaranteed funds benefit our state but if that maintains our fish’s slide toward extinction and silences the state’s scientific community, the money is of little use. Any deal that takes away state sovereignty is bad for Idaho and our fish.
Mitch Cutter
Boise
Catch the latest in Opinion
