Letter to editor: A fishy deal

A fishy deal

In 2008, Idaho signed the Columbia Basin Fish Accords. Federal agencies created this agreement to stop lawsuits and call a truce with Northwest states and Tribes. Each tribe or state signed its own version, though not all joined.

In return for not advocating more aggressively than federal agencies wanted against the Columbia River System of hydroelectric dams, states and tribes received guaranteed funds for endangered salmon, steelhead and lamprey projects. These gave certainty for Idaho’s long-term plans — multi-year studies, habitat restoration and a sockeye hatchery program.

The current accords expire Sept. 30; negotiations on an extension are underway. It’s crucial that Gov. Little consider the following before signing again:

An extension would preempt his Salmon Workgroup, which is developing proposals for a swath of policies, programs, and projects. If Idaho signs an extension that binds the state’s hands, these solutions may not be possible.