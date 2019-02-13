I would like to comment on the "No Vacancy?" article from Feb. 3. Increasing the number of hotels in Twin Falls will only provide net benefit for our city. Tourism is a burgeoning industry in the area and is increasing. Many Wood River Valley bound air passengers who are diverted to the airport in Twin Falls are understandably angry at first but return after witnessing the beauty of the canyon. This trend will enrich local businesses and bring in more revenue for local government. Nearly two and a half millennia ago Xenophon wrote in the third chapter "On Ways and Means" proposing to build more lodging houses and meeting places for visitors from out of town. This would increase revenue for Athens back then and it will do the same for Twin Falls today.
I don't know if large buildings need to be so close to the canyon rim but more hotels and a convention center would help our city grow in a prosperous manner and benefit the common good.
John Kapeleris
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I don't know that many, if any, residents are opposed to more hotels. It's about location. The south side canyon rim has already been over-exploited with commercial interests. At some point, does the rim get so cluttered that it ceases to become a tourist attraction. No one travels to see shopping malls and hotels.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.