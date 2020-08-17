Letter to editor: A 21st Century Fairy Tale

Once upon a time, a knight in shining armor,
Sir George rode his steed into a wilderness,
And with fellow Knights, Sir Ben and Sir John,
Created a refuge kingdom for souls in distress
Downtrodden serfs who yearned to be free,
Flocked to its shining shore
Thrived and prospered as only free men can,
Believed their kingdom would last forevermore.
Then warlocks and wizards from the underworld,
Filled with envy and lust for wealth and power,
Crept unawares into the shining kingdom,
To release their sorcery in an unexpected hour.
Now the kingdom which had been won in days of yore,
By the courageous Knights who shed their life's blood,
Is in deadly peril from traitors within,
Who have swept into power like a toxic flood.
Led by the Wicked Witch of the West,
Surrounded by her familiars, vile and bold,
Snakes and lizards, bats and black cats,
Determined to destroy the shining kingdom of old.
Ye serfs who have tasted freedom for so long,
Rise up and defend what the Shining Knights won,
Or your kingdom will wither away and die,
And disappear in darkness like the setting sun.
Christine Riker
Buhl
