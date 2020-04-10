Letter to editor: $1,200 payments are cheese in the trap
0 comments

Letter to editor: $1,200 payments are cheese in the trap

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Congressman Thomas Massie tweeted, “The stimulus package that just passed is the biggest wealth transfer from common folks to the super-rich (Wall Street and bankers) in the history of mankind… Done in the name of a virus with $1,200 as the cheese in the trap.”

Congressman Massie enraged all of Congress when he took a principled stand by observing Article I, Section 5, Clause 1 of the Constitution and called for a quorum and recorded vote for the $2 trillion dollar stimulus package. Idaho’s representatives abdicate their legal and moral obligations to the Constitution and the people they represent when they unanimously passed the biggest bailout in history with a voice vote, leaving them unaccountable for their actions.

The stimulus could have easily been broken up into several smaller bills and prioritized. The first priority would be taking care of the American people. The American people should have been provided with a substantially larger portion of the bailout money with no strings attached, as well as a basic form of medical coverage. This would have mitigated the number of foreclosures and evictions, and provide certainty in a tumultuous time.

Instead the American people and the blue collar workers are being bribed with the “cheese in the trap” with a one-time payment of $1,200. The $1,200 isn’t nearly enough and it isn’t a bailout; it’s an amortization, or a lien, against future tax returns. It is similar to borrowing money against a credit card with a promise to use future tax returns to pay it back.

Idaho’s representatives failed to uphold their oaths of office and act when they had the opportunity. Idaho’s representatives have placed the interests of the donor class and influential industries over the common health and welfare of those they are supposed to represent.

David Leavitt

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to editor: Coronavirus is the wrath of God
Letters

Letter to editor: Coronavirus is the wrath of God

Answer, Revival

We did not have to have coronavirus (pestilence), floods, tornadoes, wildfires, etc.

2 Chronicles 7:14 "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

God gave man free agency, to do good or evil. When as a nation we choose to do evil such as doing and/or condoning wickedness such as abortion, adultery, arson, assault, child abuse, divorce, drunkenness, incest, lying, murder, perjury, robbery, same-sex marriages/sodomy, stealing, wife beating, etc., which are sins listed in the Bible, we invoke the wrath of God.

It has been said, "What we learn from history is we do not learn."

Read Ezekiel, which tells over and over again, particularly Chapter 33, tells how God disciplined his people who rebelled against God and committed adultery and idoltary.

It is time for world revival. God said if we turn from our wicked ways He, God, would heal our land. There is a heaven and hell. Scoff, die and go to hell. As a nation and the world, repent and stand in the place of blessing.

Carter Killinger

Twin Falls

Reader Comment: COVID-19 and the college of hard knocks
Letters

Reader Comment: COVID-19 and the college of hard knocks

On one extreme, the COVID-19 virus would go extinct worldwide within a few weeks if the world’s 7.8 billion people, simultaneously, could remain in their homes for that period. At the other extreme, visualize a population of billions who are ignorant of any catastrophic consequences caused by pathogens...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News