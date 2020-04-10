Letter to editor: $1,200 payments are cheese in the trap

Congressman Thomas Massie tweeted, “The stimulus package that just passed is the biggest wealth transfer from common folks to the super-rich (Wall Street and bankers) in the history of mankind… Done in the name of a virus with $1,200 as the cheese in the trap.”
Congressman Massie enraged all of Congress when he took a principled stand by observing Article I, Section 5, Clause 1 of the Constitution and called for a quorum and recorded vote for the $2 trillion dollar stimulus package. Idaho’s representatives abdicate their legal and moral obligations to the Constitution and the people they represent when they unanimously passed the biggest bailout in history with a voice vote, leaving them unaccountable for their actions.
The stimulus could have easily been broken up into several smaller bills and prioritized. The first priority would be taking care of the American people. The American people should have been provided with a substantially larger portion of the bailout money with no strings attached, as well as a basic form of medical coverage. This would have mitigated the number of foreclosures and evictions, and provide certainty in a tumultuous time.
Instead the American people and the blue collar workers are being bribed with the “cheese in the trap” with a one-time payment of $1,200. The $1,200 isn’t nearly enough and it isn’t a bailout; it’s an amortization, or a lien, against future tax returns. It is similar to borrowing money against a credit card with a promise to use future tax returns to pay it back.
Idaho’s representatives failed to uphold their oaths of office and act when they had the opportunity. Idaho’s representatives have placed the interests of the donor class and influential industries over the common health and welfare of those they are supposed to represent.
David Leavitt
Twin Falls
