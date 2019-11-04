I, for one, am tired of Jim Jones' drivel and using the Times-News to promote his and his wife's agenda.
While on the subject of drivel, Mike Simpson is a good example of the need for term limits. There have been a few good career politicians in history, but the majority move to the middle and become ineffective.
As for Trump, imagine where we would be with Hillary or Bernie. Trump was not my first choice, but …
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A previous editorial stated that you are who you support — Crooked Hillary, Crazy Bernie or Sleepy Joe, etc.
Richard Berks
Buhl
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.