I, for one, am tired of Jim Jones' drivel and using the Times-News to promote his and his wife's agenda.

While on the subject of drivel, Mike Simpson is a good example of the need for term limits. There have been a few good career politicians in history, but the majority move to the middle and become ineffective.

As for Trump, imagine where we would be with Hillary or Bernie. Trump was not my first choice, but … 

A previous editorial stated that you are who you support — Crooked Hillary, Crazy Bernie or Sleepy Joe, etc.

Richard Berks

Buhl

